Arnold Schwarzenegger tells world to practice social distancing, while smoking cigar in hot tub

Arnold Schwarzenegger has received backlash for posting a video message urging people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic from the comfort of a hot tub.

The video, captioned “Stay. At. Home. That means you, too, spring breakers” shows Schwarzenegger relaxing in a hot tub and smoking a cigar while talking about the importance of social distancing.

The former governor of California opened the video by saying: “Here I am at home, taking a jacuzzi, smoking a little stogie”, and went on to criticise those still socialising in public.

“I just finished a bike ride and a little bit of workout and I just keep staying at home, away from the crowds and away from outside,” he said.

“The reason why I’m saying that is because I still see photographs and videos of people sitting outside in cafes all over the world and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise, because that’s how you can get the virus. That’s how you get it.”

Many social media users were less impressed by the delivery of the message from such a lavish setting.

One Twitter user commented: “Arnold, I appreciate your messaging here, but not everyone lives in a mansion with unlimited resources. You’re right in the message itself, but less grandstanding would seem a bit more genuine.”

Another said: “You do know not all Americans have hot tubs and many are trying to figure out how to pay their electric bill.”

Schwarzenegger said he was convinced that if people followed the advice, “then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus, in no time”.

The majority of commenters sympathised with the message the Terminator actor was giving but felt his delivery was insensitive.

A third commenter said: “Says the rich guy in a hot tub. Agree with the sentiment, but the delivery could have been better.”

Read more

The dirty truth about washing your hands

What is the difference between Covid-19 and the common cold and flu?

Can face masks really protect you against coronavirus or flu?

The UK government’s four stages of fighting coronavirus explained

What are symptoms of coronavirus -- and where has it spread?