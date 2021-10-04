Arnold Schwarzenegger wished his son with former mistress, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media on Saturday in order to wish his youngest son, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday.

The "Terminator" actor shared a collection of three photos on his Twitter that showed him sharing a drink with Baena, cycling with him and another in which they posed in front of a mural depicting the action star in his bodybuilding days. The father’s heartfelt post came along with a caption in which he praised his son for his numerous career endeavors.

"Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Baena himself also took to social media to share a different photo with his famous dad as they posed in front of a lit birthday cake together with his half-brother, Roger Baena.

"So thankful for all the birthday wishes yesterday!!! 23 was amazing!" Joseph captioned the post. "It was filled with new friends new experiences and most importantly, a lot of goals met. Feeling extra grateful and excited to see what happens in year 24!"

Joseph is the son that Schwarzenegger, 74, fathered with his former mistress and housekeeper, Mildred Baena, 60. In 2016, the actor recalled the impact the affair had on him and his family in his memoir. He revealed that, as soon as his run as governor of Calif. was over, his wife at the time, Maria Shriver, sat him down with a therapist and got him to confess that he was hiding both the affair and Joseph for 15 years.

"The minute we sat down, the therapist turned to me and said, ‘Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child – whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred (Baena)," wrote Schwarzenegger in "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story." "I told the therapist, ‘It’s true."

Schwarzenegger shares Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, and daughters Christina, 30, and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, with Shriver, 65.