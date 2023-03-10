Arnold Schwarzenegger's morning routine: coffee, shoveling donkey poop, and a 'terrifying' cycle to the gym

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2022 (left) and 1975 (right). Getty/Jack Mitchell

Like many fitness fans and Hollywood stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger's morning routine starts early and includes coffee and a workout.

However, the bodybuilding icon's day also features a slightly more unconventional activity for an A-lister: shoveling manure.

Schwarzenegger, 75, is the owner of a miniature horse named Whiskey and a miniature donkey named Lulu, and his day can't begin until they've been fed and cleaned out.

Schwarzenegger gets up by 6 a.m., makes coffee, and then goes to feed Whiskey and Lulu and shovel their overnight manure into a barrel, The Atlantic reported.

He then drinks his coffee while checking his emails, reading the newspapers, and sometimes plays an online game of chess.

At 7.40 a.m., Schwarzenegger drives his Chevy Suburban SUV with his bike on the back from his mansion in Brentwood, California, to the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica.

He then cycles three miles to the famous bodybuilding gym Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, which is his favorite part of the morning — despite not wearing a helmet and playing hard and fast with the rules of the road, according to The Atlantic. When following Schwarzenegger's journey, The Atlantic described it as "a terrifying expedition."

Schwarzenegger's workout is a body part split

The actor and former bodybuilder and politician has been lifting at Gold's since the late 1960s and he works out every day, he previously told Insider.

Schwarzenegger's cycle takes 45-60 minutes there and back, and he lifts weights for half an hour, he said.

"It's half an hour of maintenance training every day," Schwarzenegger said. "But the important thing is that I always have done it regularly."

He works out with a classic body part split, meaning he trains a different section of the body every day.

After the gym, Schwarzenegger eats breakfast, he wrote in a recent newsletter.

"That's the first time of the day that I let myself start thinking," he said.

Read the original article on Insider