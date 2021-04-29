Arnold traffic stop leads to 3 arrests, seizure of fentanyl, heroin

Apr. 29—A traffic stop in Arnold resulted in three arrests and a large amount of fentanyl and heroin being found in the vehicle and in rooms at a New Kensington hotel, according to Arnold police.

Police filed drug charges against Bryce Keron Lee Jr., 34, of Pittsburgh's West Wood neighborhood; Didiel Tirado, 55, whose address was given as Seattle, Wash., and also as homeless; and Brandi Noel Potts, 28, of Arnold.

Lee also was charged with firearms violations.

According to criminal complaints, an Arnold officer on Friday saw Lee driving an SUV and make a left turn at an intersection where "no left turn" is posted. Police found he had multiple arrest warrants in Allegheny County and an active warrant from Florida.

Police said they found a stamp bag and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle before having it towed, police said they found a handgun with a loaded, extended magazine; 239 packets of fentanyl labeled as "pop smoke" and "vote"; cocaine; and 10 suspected MDMA pills. MDMA is commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

A federal Drug Enforcement Administration spokesman said that, in the Pittsburgh area, the packets can range in street value from $5 to $10 each, for a total between $1,200 and $2,400.

Police said no record was found on the gun. Lee is not allowed to possess a firearm because of a felony conviction in 2014 and does not have a valid concealed carry permit, police said.

Police said that during questioning, Lee told them he traded a man from New Kensington some heroin for the gun. Asked about three hotel key cards that were found, police said Lee told them they were for the Quality Inn in New Kensington and that the rooms were all his. Police said he gave consent for them to be searched, saying there was paraphernalia inside them.

Officers went to the hotel and, in one room where the door was ajar, made contact with a woman, against whom no charges were filed. Officers said they saw empty stamp bags in a trash can, and the woman said they were hers.

Story continues

Police said officers then saw in plain view 80 packets of heroin. They were stamped "pop smoke," matching those taken from Lee.

The street value of the heroin packets in the Pittsburgh area is also between $5 and $10, for a total of $400 to $800, the DEA spokesman said.

Officers spoke with Tirado, who said he was staying in one of the rooms. Police said two women, one being Potts, told officers they were just visiting. Police said Potts had an active arrest warrant seeking her.

Police said Potts was found to be in possession of a tin can containing 36 fentanyl packets stamped "vote," matching those taken from Lee. Police said they also found two packets of suspected crack cocaine in the can.

After Tirado was placed under arrest, police said he was hiding a gram of crack cocaine in a sock.

All three were arraigned Saturday and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post bond. Lee and Tirado's bonds were each set at $50,000, while Potts' bond was $10,000. None had an attorney listed in court records.

All three are scheduled for preliminary hearings May 6.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .