Arnold woman charged in fatal overdose to await trial on house arrest after new drug arrest

Nov. 1—An Arnold woman awaiting trial for allegedly providing drugs to a Lower Burrell woman who died of an overdose two years ago will remain free on bail after her recent arrest on unrelated drug offenses, a Westmoreland County judge ruled Monday.

Sentrillia A. McDonald, 42, was ordered to serve house arrest as part of her pretrial release after she was charged for her role in the May 4, 2020, overdose death of Candace Marie Steck.

According to police, McDonald and another man provided the fentanyl-laced heroin used in Steck's overdose.

Police said McDonald served as a driver and can be seen on surveillance video with 46-year-old Otis Henley of Pittsburgh as he delivered the drugs to Steck.

McDonald later admitted to police she was with Henley when he brought the drugs to Steck and the pair were arrested after a confidential informant helped arrange the purchase of other drugs from them two days later.

Police officers testified Monday that McDonald was arrested again last September following a traffic stop in New Kensington. During a search of McDonald's vehicle, investigators found crack cocaine hidden inside the vehicle's fuse box and a marijuana cigarette.

Drug possession counts against McDonald also are pending related to the traffic stop incident.

Meanwhile, Henley remains in jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond as he awaits trial on drug delivery resulting in death and multiple counts of drug possession.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .