Arnold woman tells judge fatal overdose 'could have been me'

Feb. 2—A Pittsburgh man was ordered to serve up to eight years in prison for providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a Lower Burrell woman who died from an overdose in 2021.

Otis L. Henley, 47, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and other related offenses in connection to the May 4, 2020 death of Candace Steck. Steck, 33, was found dead in her bedroom with dozens of stamp bags containing suspected heroin.

Phone records linked Henley to Steck's death, police said.

According to court records, police arrested Henley during another drug transaction initiated by an informant. The drugs sold in that deal had the same markings as the packets of heroin and fentanyl found near Steck's body, police said.

Henley, in addition to the drug delivery resulting in death charge, also pleaded guilty to other related drug offenses and a weapons charge. Police said he was in possession of a gun when he was arrested.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Henley to serve four to eight years in prison.

"If I could, I would apologize to the family of Candace Steck. I wish I could change my life," Henley said.

Prosecutors dismissed a drug delivery resulting in death count against Sentrilla McDonald, 43, of Arnold, who was charged with driving Henley to sell the drugs to Steck.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said the case against McDonald was no longer viable following Henley's guilty plea.

"Mr. Henley has taken full responsibility for those acts. She is taking responsibility and pleading guilty to multiple other felonies in this case," Iannamorelli said.

McDonald pleaded guilty to multiple drug offenses in three separate cases.

She was ordered to serve nine months on house arrest as part of three-year probation sentence. The judge also ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service.

"I've been struggling with drug addiction for many years," McDonald said. "After that lady (Steck) passed away, I realized it could have been me."

Rich Cholodofsky is a TribLive reporter covering Westmoreland County government, politics and courts. He can be reached at rcholodofsky@triblive.com.