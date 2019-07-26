Is Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (BIT:MN) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll look at Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. (BIT:MN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Arnoldo Mondadori Editore:

0.11 = €65m ÷ (€1.2b - €564m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's ROCE appears to be around the 9.4% average of the Media industry. Separate from how Arnoldo Mondadori Editore stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , Arnoldo Mondadori Editore currently has an ROCE of 11% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 7.5%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:MN Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Arnoldo Mondadori Editore.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore has total assets of €1.2b and current liabilities of €564m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.