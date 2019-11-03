What Is Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's (BIT:MN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore (BIT:MN) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. And the full year gain of 32% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

How Does Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's P/E of 21.52 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Arnoldo Mondadori Editore has a higher P/E than the average company (16.6) in the media industry.

BIT:MN Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 3rd 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Arnoldo Mondadori Editore shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 241% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 1.5%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's net debt equates to 40% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Arnoldo Mondadori Editore's P/E Ratio

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore trades on a P/E ratio of 21.5, which is above its market average of 17.4. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Arnoldo Mondadori Editore over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 16.4 back then to 21.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.