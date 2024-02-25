SEABROOK — Aroma Joe’s has opened a new location in Seabrook at 270 Lafayette Road.

The 900-square-foot drive-thru location features handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique flavor infusions, signature AJ’s RUSH Energy Drinks and all-day food options.

The location is owned and operated by long-time franchisees Dana Spence and Harry Wesson, who have been part of the Aroma Joe’s family for nine years.

“We’ve had our sights set on Seabrook for three years and are excited to have finally found the right space to open the town’s very first Aroma Joe’s,” said franchisee Dana Spence. “With almost a decade of experience under our belts, we’ve learned that embracing and participating in the local community is what makes any business a success. We look forward to getting to know our new neighbors in Seabrook.”

The Seabrook Aroma Joe’s employs about 18 residents.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Aroma Joe’s brews up a new location in Seabrook