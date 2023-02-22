Arona man pleads guilty to fatal drunken-driving crash in Hempfield

Feb. 22—An Arona man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a fatal crash nearly two years ago in Hempfield that killed a woman and injured her husband in a two-vehicle collision.

Ronald A. Jaffre, 55, was charged last year with vehicular homicide and other offenses in connection with the April 2, 2021, crash on Route 136 that resulted in the death of JoAnn Wardzek, 58, of Sewickley Township.

Police said Jaffre was drunk when his 2008 Chevrolet Malibu sedan crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane near Edna Road and struck the driver's side of the vehicle driven by Wardzek's husband. Firefighters extricated James Wardzek from his vehicle, and he was hospitalized for injuries suffered in the crash. His wife was a passenger.

According to court records, Jaffre had a blood alcohol level of 0.14% following the crash, nearly twice the limit a motorist is considered to be intoxicated under Pennsylvania law. Police said Jaffre admitted to having two beers about four hours before the crash. Investigators claimed Jaffre smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk.

Jaffre pleaded guilty to felony counts of vehicular homicide while drunk, aggravated assault by vehicle and two drunken-driving charges. Prosecutors dismissed additional charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault reckless endangerment and five summary traffic offenses.

Jaffre will remain free on a $100,000 bond until he is sentenced in about three months by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .