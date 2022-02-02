Aroostook County man charged with domestic violence assault in girlfriend's shooting

Feb. 2—Maine State Police arrested an Aroostook County man Tuesday and charged him with domestic violence aggravated assault after a shooting that left his girlfriend in critical condition.

Joshua Prestwood, 24, of Easton told authorities that his girlfriend had been shot during a home invasion in his home at 20 Station Road in Easton the night of Jan. 26. He drove his 23-year-old girlfriend to a hospital in Presque Isle. Prestwood told police the suspect who shot her fled the scene.

State police detectives investigated the shooting and arrested Prestwood in Presque Isle on Tuesday on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and domestic violence reckless conduct.

The victim, who is not being identified, remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.