Aroostook County woman arrested in death of year-old boy

Jul. 29—A 28-year-old Easton woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy in March, Maine State Police said.

On July 14, Mariah Dobbins was indicted on a charge of manslaughter by an Aroostook County grand jury and she is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety, state police said on Friday, and she is due to be arraigned on Sept. 14.

State police were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19, when a baby was reported to be unresponsive. The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The state medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

State police are not releasing the cause of death or the relationship of the child and Dobbins.