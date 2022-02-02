Aroostook County woman critically injured in home shooting

Feb. 2—An Aroostook County woman is in critical condition after being shot at her home last week.

Officials received a call on Jan. 26 from Joshua Prestwood, 24, of Easton alleging that his girlfriend — who he was driving to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital — was shot during a home invasion and the suspect fled the scene, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman was later flown by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Following a days-long investigation, Prestwood was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and domestic reckless conduct, Moss said.

The woman, who's name will not be released, is in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.