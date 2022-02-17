Aroostook Dems chair quits after allegedly stealing from and trashing ex's house

Feb. 17—The chair of the Aroostook County Democratic Committee who ran for the Maine House in 2020 has resigned from her post as she faces accusations that she stole from and damaged her ex-boyfriend's home last month as she moved out.

Lillie Lavado, 39, of Presque Isle is facing three felony charges. She was arrested and charged last Thursday with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking — one a Class B crime and the other a Class C crime — and one count of aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C crime.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 10 call to Presque Isle police from Lavado's ex-boyfriend, according to the affidavit filed in Presque Isle District Court.

When he returned to his home after Lavado moved out, he told police that the washer and dryer, an antique cabinet and a 12-gauge shotgun given to his grandfather when he retired from the Maine Department of Transportation were missing.

Damage to the home included a broken door handle, gouges in the wooden door and door frame, and the word "stalker" written on the door, the affidavit said. The contents of drawers allegedly were dumped throughout the home and carpets were stained with dog urine and other substances.

When Lavado's ex-boyfriend arrived at home, all the windows were open, the circuit breakers had been shut off and the oil tank was empty, according to the affidavit. He told police that no pipes had frozen but he believed Lavado intentionally left the heat on and opened the windows before leaving.

Lavado had a long-term relationship with the alleged victim and the two lived together for many years, Lavado's attorney, Kaylee Folster of Bangor, said Wednesday.

"After the relationship ended, there became an issue with the personal property located in the residence that Ms. Lavado and the alleged victim shared," Folster said. "These charges stem from those ongoing disagreements about who owns what property. This case belongs in civil, not criminal court."

Story continues

Folster also said that Lavado resigned her position with the Aroostook County Democratic Committee because she did not want the charges "to distract from the important work the party does for the community."

In addition to chairing the Democratic committee, Lavado ran for House District 147, which includes part of Presque Isle, in 2020. She lost by 333 votes to Republican Joseph Underwood.

Under Maine law, a Class B theft charge involves the theft of property valued at more than $10,000. Class C involves stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Class C criminal mischief is charged when the loss or damage is valued at more than $2,000.

Lavado was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton after she was arrested. She appeared remotely before a judge on Friday and was released on $1,000 unsecured bail. She will not have to post the bail unless she violates her bail conditions, which include no contact with the alleged victim.

She was not asked to enter pleas to the charges as she has not yet been indicted by the Aroostook County grand jury.

Lavado is next due in court on May 11.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the Class B theft charge. Lavado faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the Class C theft and aggravated criminal mischief charges. She also could be ordered to pay restitution if convicted.