Aroostook woman to serve four years for 1-year-old son's death

Aug. 7—An Easton mother will serve four years in state prison, followed by six years of probation, for the overdose death of her 1-year-old son in March 2022.

Mariah Dobbins, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter on July 20, according to a court clerk in Aroostook County. She was sentenced on the same day to 12 years in prison, with eight years suspended. She will have to serve the rest of that sentence if she violates any terms of her release during probation.

Dobbins was indicted on the manslaughter charge on July 14, 2022, for the death of Jaden Raymond. Maine State Police released few details at the time, but a search warrant filed in February seeking access to Dobbin's phone records confirmed Dobbins was Raymond's mother and that he died because of a fentanyl overdose.

Raymond was prounounced dead at the Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle on March 19, 2022.

Dobbins told police she and her two sons had fallen asleep that morning watching TV, the warrant states. When she woke up, Dobbins said she saw Raymond lying face down on the floor in the hall. His lips were blue.

According to the search warrant, Dobbins said that her phone was dead and she had a neighbor call 911 while she tried saving Raymond with chest compressions. Paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

On May 23, 2022, deputy chief medical examiner Liam Funte issued a report finding that Raymond had died of a fentanyl overdose. Dobbins was arrested and indicted more than three weeks later.

She pleaded not guilty to murder on July 18, 2022, according to court records.

Dobbins was released in March 2023 on a $10,000 cash bail bond but was arrested again months later when police said she was using methamphetamine, according to a complaint prosecutors filed in May to revoke her bail.

This story will be updated.