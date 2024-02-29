Around 1 in 4 Northern Michigan voters turned out for election

An election official feeds an absentee ballot through a tabulator as he helps to count Detroiters votes at Huntington Place for the presidential primary on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — About one in four registered voters in Northern Michigan participated in Tuesday's presidential primary election.

In Charlevoix County, 28% of the voters showed up to vote. In Cheboygan County, the turnout was 25% and in Chippewa County 23% voted. Emmet County had a 28% turnout rate and in Otsego County, 23% of the registered voters participated.

Emmet County Clerk Suzanne Kanine said the turnout there was in line with previous presidential primaries.

"Looking at the March 2020 Presidential Primary election, we had 22,074 registered voters and 5,109 voters voted, which was 23.14%. (Tuesday's) election results we had 23,733 registered voters and 5,600 voters voted, which was 23.6%. So it’s about the same as the last election," said Suzy DeFeyter, Otsego County clerk.

That also appeared to be the case in Charlevoix County. In the March 2020 primary, 27% of registered voters participated in that election.

The weather for Tuesday's election was unseasonably mild for February with temperatures in the 60s in many areas.

