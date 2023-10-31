Around 100 people are denied exit from Ukraine per day, reports State Border Guard Service
The State Border Guard turns away approximately 100 individuals attempting to leave Ukraine ever day, Border Guard spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said on Oct. 31 on national television.
According to the Service, between five and ten individuals attempting to exit the country with fake documents are intercepted at the border daily, totaling around 7,000 such cases since the start of marital law. Demchenko notes that using fake documents to leave Ukraine constitutes a criminal offense.
Furthermore, military-obligated Ukrainians who have left the country with forged documents can also be subject to extradition and face legal consequences, David Arakhamia, chairman of the ruling Servant of the People party, on Sept. 1.
However, a comprehensive extradition of all Ukrainians who have fled abroad is not yet feasible, so the focus will be on prioritizing high-ranking corrupt officials, according to Justice Minister Denis Malyuska.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine