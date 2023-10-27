Around 100 Ukrainians return daily from Russia through Sumy Oblast, Kyiv says

Every day approximately 100 Ukrainian nationals cross into Ukraine from Russia through the Pokrovka checkpoint in Sumy Oblast, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 27.

Demchenko reminded that all checkpoints at the borders with Russia and Belarus were closed by government decision. However, he added that all Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave for Russia or leave from temporarily occupied territories through Russian territory can cross the border, as border guards will allow them through to Ukraine.

“When speaking of the border with Russia, we see that our citizens currently arrive to the Ukrainian territory at the Ukrainian border more via the Pokrovka checkpoint in Sumy Oblast,” said Demchenko.

“There, every day, border guards provide access to Ukrainian territory for about 100 Ukrainian citizens arriving from Russia.”

He clarified that while previously Russian authorities allowed the passage of Ukrainian citizens in their own cars, currently the border can be crossed only on foot.

Demchenko added that border guards are transporting people from the border to safer locations, as Russian forces periodically shell Ukrainian positions near the border. Volunteer organizations and local authorities then assist civilians further.

