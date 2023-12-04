Around 2,500 trucks queuing at Polish-Ukrainian border

About 2,500 trucks were queuing at the Polish-Ukrainian border as of Monday morning, 4 December.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The official said Polish hauliers were blocking the Ukrainian border at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints. The blockade of another checkpoint – Shehyni-Medyka – commenced on 23 November.

"A total of nearly 2,500 vehicles were queuing to enter Ukraine in all these areas in Poland as of this morning," Demchenko said.

The largest number of trucks – almost 900 – is opposite the Rava-Ruska checkpoint.

A certain number of vehicles are crossing the border, both leaving and entering Poland. The heaviest traffic is observed around the Krakivets checkpoint.

On Friday, 1 December, representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish infrastructure agencies met in Warsaw and agreed on several points to try to lift the blockade of Polish hauliers that has been in place since 6 November.

On the same day, Slovak hauliers also joined the blockade.

