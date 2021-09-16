Around 3,000 health workers suspended in France over vaccination-minister

FILE PHOTO: The COVID-19 battle in northern French hospital
PARIS (Reuters) - Around 3,000 health workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, a day after the country made vaccination mandatory for all healthcare and care home workers.

President Emmanuel Macron's government imposed the rule to boost vaccination uptake and help prevent a new wave of infections in the autumn that might jeopardise France's economic recovery.

"Most of the suspensions are only temporary ... many of them have decided to get vaccinated as they see that the vaccination mandate is a reality," Veran told French RTL radio.

According to local daily Nice Matin, nearly 450 health workers have been suspended in a hospital in the city of Nice, in southern France.

(Reporting by Blandine Henault and Ingrid Melander; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

