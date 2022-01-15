Around 30 firearms stolen Saturday morning from licensed Middletown dealer

Up to $12,500 is being offered in reward money for information regarding a burglary at a firearms dealer in Middletown Saturday, according to a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the release, at least three suspects broke through the front door of NYC3, a storefront located on the 3200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, early Saturday morning. The suspects stole approximately 30 firearms before leaving the scene.

ATF, along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are jointly offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, read the release. The reward is a part of a national initiative between ATF and the NSSF in which the NSSF matches ATF rewards in burglary cases involving firearms from federally licensed retailers.

The burglary is currently under investigation by the ATF's Columbus Field Division and the Middletown Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident should call ATF at 1-888-283-8477. Tips can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or online at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

ATF also accepts tips through the ReportIt app or by visiting reportit.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Around 30 firearms stolen from licensed Middletown dealer Saturday