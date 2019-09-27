About 300 former national security officials and ex-White House staff sign open letter accusing Trump of possible 'unconscionable abuse of power' over Ukraine call

Olivier Doulier/Getty Images





About 300 former national security officials, White House staffers, and other ex-officials signed a letter describing President Donald Trump's actions in a call with Ukraine as possibly constituting "an unconscionable abuse of power."

They said Trump, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "appears to have leveraged the authority and resources of the highest office in the land to invite foreign interference into our democratic processes."

A White House memo summarizing the call shows that Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The letter was coordinated by National Security Action, a pressure group that has long criticized Trump. Its signatories include many officials who served under Democratic presidents but also former Republican-era officials.

About 300 former national security officials, diplomats, and ex-White House staff have signed a letter saying President Donald Trump appears to have committed "an unconscionable abuse of power" in a call with the leader of Ukraine and applauding the launch of impeachment proceedings against him.

The statement is signed by former intelligence officers, ambassadors, secretaries of state, major generals, chiefs of staff, and advisers from the US's leading defense and security bodies including the CIA, the Department of Defense, and the State Department.

It was organized by National Security Action, an activist group that opposes what it calls Trump's "reckless leadership."

The statement said the many signatories had "long been concerned with President Trump's actions and their implications for our safety and security."

It noted that some had spoken out against Trump before while others were publicly doing so for the first time in the letter.

The document said new revelations that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — a 2020 election rival — meant Trump "appears to have leveraged the authority and resources of the highest office in the land to invite foreign interference into our democratic processes."

It added: "That would constitute an unconscionable abuse of power."

The roughly 300 signatures, which take up 13 pages of the document, include those of former officials from:

Department of Defense

CIA

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

White House

Department of Homeland Security

National Security Council

Department of Justice

State Department

House Armed Services Committee

Navy

Army

USAID

FEMA

Marine Corps

International Rescue Committee

Treasury Department

Department of the Air Force

Office of Naval Intelligence

Defense Intelligence Agency

National Counterterrorism Center

Many signatories are people who served under Democratic presidents, especially Barack Obama.

But the statement says it includes people who "worked across administrations of both parties to uphold and advance those national interests."

Among those who signed are Nancy McEldowney, the ambassador to Bulgaria under President George W. Bush, and Matthew Olsen, who led the Justice Department's national security division under Bush and the National Counterterrorism Center under Obama.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy zelensky trump whistleblower More

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

"Having worked across administrations of both parties to uphold and advance those national interests, we consider the President's actions to be a profound national security concern," the statement said.