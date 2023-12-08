Around 40 more Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that nearly 40 more Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "Our intelligence and diplomats continue the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The entire day today has been dedicated to bringing our people to safe territory. Almost 40 Ukrainian citizens are now safe."

Details: The President thanked Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, Ukrainian diplomats, and Ukraine’s allies in the region.

Background: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, had previously reported during the temporary truce that the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel had received another 146 applications from Ukrainian citizens wishing to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.

According to Korniichuk, the Ukrainian authorities have received 329 permits for the evacuation of citizens from the Gaza Strip from Israel and Egypt over the entire period. It has been possible to evacuate 259 people, 172 of whom are now in Ukraine. The rest decided to stay in Egypt or go to Europe on their own.

There are still about 500 people with Ukrainian passports in the Gaza Strip.

