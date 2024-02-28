Around 5 pounds of cocaine found after drug bust; 2 arrested

Two people are in jail after a search warrant in Troy.

On Feb. 27, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department searched homes in the 300 block of Troy Street and the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue.

Detectives found around five pounds of cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cell phones, a car, and around $29,000 in cash, according to a media release.

Cody Boyd and Chelsea Henry were arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail on drug charges.

Detectives said they expect additional charges.

