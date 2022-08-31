Around 500 lights on Louisville interstates are out, and rewards are offered to help

Do you know who's stealing copper wire on interstate light poles around Louisville? The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has $2,500 for you if you can help.

Copper wire thefts along highway lighting systems have become an issue, according to the department, with around 500 light poles going dark along interstate roads in the city. Transportation Cabinet officials, as a result, are pushing for help from the public.

The cabinet estimates between 45,000 to 66,000 feet of copper wire has been stolen along Interstates 64, 65 and 264 on various exits.

“Stealing copper is not a victimless crime,” Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet secretary, said. “Taxpayers are left holding the bag to pay to replace the stolen wires and repair broken lighting systems. If you see suspicious activity or know of anyone involved in stealing state property, please report it.”

Culprits break into lighting systems and strip the wires to sell them to scrap metal or recycling facilities both in and out of state, the release said.

The cabinet considers the thefts a public safety issue – "It endangers the public and puts motorists at risk," a release from the department said. "The high voltage current in these lines may also electrocute would-be thieves."

So, what's causing the recent string of copper wire thefts?

"Like catalytic converter thefts, stealing copper becomes more common during difficult economic times,” said Maryellen Mynear, KYTC office of inspector general director.

Officials aren't sure exactly what it will cost to replace the missing parts, but the cabinet estimates costs for the wire along will land between $30,600 and $44,880, plus incidentals like contractor installation fees.

“Even if thieves only steal a portion of the wire, we have to replace the entire length of the wire within the conduit run because the wire can’t be reconnected,” said Matt Bullock, district 5 chief engineer.

“Thieves are netting only a fraction of what it costs our taxpayers to fix broken infrastructure and to replace wire,” Mynear said. “We’re working with recyclers, local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on the illegal sale of stolen wire, and we appreciate the public’s help in preventing these crimes.”

This isn't the first time the cabinet has experienced copper wire theft, either. There were 48 copper wire thefts in 2014 on Central Kentucky interstates and parkways, according to the release. Arrests were made after a "confidential informant provided information which helped authorities identify and arrest the thieves," a release from the cabinet said.

Bullock said the funds saved by catching those behind the thefts is better spent elsewhere.

"With the public’s help, we can focus transportation funds on needed community projects, prevent future theft and even save a life as the risk of electrocution while stealing is high," he said.

How to report suspicious activity

Report any information about wire thefts at Kentucky interchanges to the KYTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) Office at 502-330-7506. If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you may be eligible for the reward.

Report active crimes or suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Report dark intersections to the KYTC Traffic Operations Center at 888-FOR-KYTC.

