Around 500K join Chinatown’s Lunar New Year parade

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the culmination of celebrations marking the Lunar New Year.

The 2024 Lunar New Year Parade transformed the streets of Chinatown with the sights and sounds of Asian culture and pride.

“I feel happy to be a part of this community, and I enjoy it a lot,” said Matthew Leiw.

An estimated 500,000 people joined to see the floats, performances, and colorful costumes. The parade has been around for 26 years. This rendition comes during the year of the dragon—a symbol of great significance in Chinese heritage.

“It’s like we are chasing away the bad enemies away and bringing good luck back to us. That’s why we have the lion dance. We have the dragon. To bring us good luck,” said Sandy Liew.

Local leaders joined in on the festivities, which included tons of colorful confetti and traditional music. Some of the paradegoers made sure to share the experience with their entire families.

“To accept everyone, to know the different cultures and to be friends. To live together,” said Gal Zohar.

“That’s on one of the great things about living in such a great city is that there are so many different kinds of people with so many different traditions and we want to check it all out,” Andrew Williams said.

