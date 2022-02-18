Around Belleville: Property Taxes + Face Masks + Family’s Plea
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Patch reviews last week's top stories in Essex County (click headline to read article).
Coronavirus:
Livingston COVID Vaccine Clinic For Essex County Closes
No More Vaccine Mandate For Newark Businesses; Masks Will Stay
School Mask Mandate In North Caldwell: Board To Discuss
NJ Democrat, GOP Lawmakers Agree: Nursing Home Probe Needed
Business:
Tax Gap In Essex County: Many Wealthier Towns Pay Lower Rates
NJ Bill Would Fine Online Retailers Who Use Too Much Packaging
First Lucid Electric Car Dealership In NJ To Open In Short Hills
Coveted Montclair Liquor License Changes Hands
PSEG Raises Stock Dividends; CEO 'Pleased' With Cash Return
Invest Newark's 'Black Bunker Program' To Aid Minority Businesses
Other news in Essex County and New Jersey:
West Orange Man's Family 'Praying For More Years' With Him
Most NJ Electric Bills Will Drop Before Summer: Here's How Much
Other New Jersey Towns Can Learn From Newark's Lead Pipe Project
Mass Resignations On Montclair Senior Citizen Committee: Report
Cheers In Newark As Demolition At Seth Boyden Complex Begins
Environmental Advocates Rate West Orange Council On Key Votes
City's Ordinance Gives Protection To Janitors, Security Officers
Nutley Superintendent Nominated For 'Lifechanger Of Year' Award
Livingston Police Say: Report Crimes To Us, Not To Facebook
Bedroom Bats, Stray Pets: Animal Control Isn't Easy
Like Birds? Maplewood Residents Can Help With Local Bird Count
PSEG Has Given Free 'Energy Checkups' To Thousands Of Homeowners
