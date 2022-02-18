Around Bloomfield: Property Taxes + Face Masks + Family’s Plea

Eric Kiefer

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Patch reviews last week's top stories in Essex County (click headline to read article).

Coronavirus:

Livingston COVID Vaccine Clinic For Essex County Closes

No More Vaccine Mandate For Newark Businesses; Masks Will Stay

School Mask Mandate In North Caldwell: Board To Discuss

NJ Democrat, GOP Lawmakers Agree: Nursing Home Probe Needed

Business:

Tax Gap In Essex County: Many Wealthier Towns Pay Lower Rates

NJ Bill Would Fine Online Retailers Who Use Too Much Packaging

First Lucid Electric Car Dealership In NJ To Open In Short Hills

Coveted Montclair Liquor License Changes Hands

PSEG Raises Stock Dividends; CEO 'Pleased' With Cash Return

Invest Newark's 'Black Bunker Program' To Aid Minority Businesses

Other news in Essex County and New Jersey:

West Orange Man's Family 'Praying For More Years' With Him

Most NJ Electric Bills Will Drop Before Summer: Here's How Much

Other New Jersey Towns Can Learn From Newark's Lead Pipe Project

Mass Resignations On Montclair Senior Citizen Committee: Report

Cheers In Newark As Demolition At Seth Boyden Complex Begins

Environmental Advocates Rate West Orange Council On Key Votes

City's Ordinance Gives Protection To Janitors, Security Officers

Nutley Superintendent Nominated For 'Lifechanger Of Year' Award

Livingston Police Say: Report Crimes To Us, Not To Facebook

Bedroom Bats, Stray Pets: Animal Control Isn't Easy

Like Birds? Maplewood Residents Can Help With Local Bird Count

PSEG Has Given Free 'Energy Checkups' To Thousands Of Homeowners

