Around the House: Don't repeat financial mistakes of last housing bubble

The housing market in Florida is in a true housing boom because homes are being bought by people to live in. Unlike the 2004-07 period, there is little speculative housing being built.

The housing bubble period of 2004-07 was driven by easy money and subprime lending, and the current market is being driven by actual demand and cash. The last decade of under-building housing in Florida, and America, has caught up with our growing population, and this push for housing will probably take several years to resolve.

There are two harsh lessons from the housing bubble period that today’s homeowners would be very wise to remember. During the housing bubble, over-remodeling and refinancing doomed many homeowners who had significant appreciation in their equity due to accelerated increases in market value.

They essentially used their moderately priced home value and mortgage to take equity out at an accelerated rate in order to buy things not associated with the home. That was a huge mistake and it led to a lot of unnecessary foreclosures.

Currently, many homeowners are locked into their homes because the values have increased so much that an upgraded home is not available due to the high prices. Sure, you can sell your existing home for a huge profit, but good luck finding anything better at a decent price.

Taking on expensive home renovations on credit that don't add more actual value to the home is inadvisable during the current housing boom.

In many cases, a homeowner that sells his home today will only find a home of lesser quality and value on the market for a higher price. Then why move — let’s remodel. This is where many homeowners got into trouble during the housing bubble a decade-plus ago.

If you take your current home and cash out equity for a remodel, there is a tendency to over-remodel with features that add little value to the home. Yes, you can take a simple 1,600-square foot home and make it a luxury home, but the location and size stay typically the same.

After the housing bubble busted, homeowners were very frustrated with appraisers who gave no real value for all the upgrades they completed on the homes. In fact, the only things that mattered were size, condition, and location.

Keep in mind, unless you do something structurally to the home like add size or a pool, the value on your home will not improve much with additions such as Italian marble floors or specialty granite tops.

Probably, the biggest mistake most homeowners made during the bubble was refinancing their homes in order to take out equity to pay credit card bills, buy a boat, or purchase some other luxury items.

Yes, right now, many existing homeowners can get equity out of their home because values have increased so much, but in doing so, you will be increasing your debt, monthly payment, and exposing yourself to foreclosure if the market cools down.

Refinancing a home can be expensive with hidden closing costs, and despite what you may hear or read, there is no such thing as free closing costs. Somehow these charges are built into the price because Doc stamps by the state, appraisals, and surveys are not done for free.

Additionally, interest rates for conventional mortgages are nearing 5 percent and many times refinancing a home with moderate credit can add additional points of interest.

Let’s be honest, if you are refinancing your home to pay credit card debt, that is not solving any issues of overspending, as you are just shifting your debt from short-term to long-term.

There is this fairytale belief that shifting debt like this will save you money. Realistically, that doesn’t take place because within a year most people will have those same credit cards maxed out again and are then truly exposed financially.

Here is some sage advice about your home’s equity — don’t touch it! Keep your house payment low and retain all the equity in your home because you never know what this housing market will be like in a few years.

As tempting as it may be, discipline yourself to remodel in cash through small projects which will prevent over-remodeling. Look at the equity in your home as your family’s true wealth and strive to do something real novel — pay your house off and have no house note.

In many cases, refinancing your home is an indication that you are overspending and unless you change that behavior, shifting debt around will not solve any issues.

Protect the equity in your home and keep your payments low. Doing this will ensure that your will probably never go through foreclosure like many homeowners were forced to after the bubble.

Don Magruder is the CEO of Ro-Mac Lumber & Supply, Inc., and he is also the host of the “Around the House” Show which can be seen at AroundtheHouse.TV.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Don't repeat financial mistakes of last housing bubble