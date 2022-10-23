Around the Hub: Ogallala Greens, Texas Tech, Joyland lead Lubbock's business news

Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·2 min read
Hello A-J readers!

This week, photo editor Annie Rice and I checked out Ogallala Greens, a hydroponic farm in Slaton. The business, which launched its sales operations a few months ago, offers locally grown greens and subscription boxes full of vegetables. We met with Cory Roof and his dog, Robot, to learn more about the business and his plans to expand into other West Texas markets.

"It is the perfect conditions for these plants, and they are happy, and a happy plant is a tasty plant," Roof said. "We really think we can have an impact in the future of growing in this region."

Texas Tech opened the Charles Schwab Foundation Personal Financial Planning Clinic at Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Ave., Suite 305, on Friday. This will allow personal financial planning students to help the community with one-on-one coaching on financial goal setting, budgeting and improving credit.

Also on Friday, Lubbock's Joyland Amusement Park announced it has new owners in two established local business owners - Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. That comes after we reported last month that Joyland's longtime owners intended to sell the park, planning to put it up for auction in October unless a buyer emerged.

Hope for Joyland: Auction for Lubbock Amusement Park canceled due to offers

Complete details are still being finalized, but Joyland is expected to begin its 51st season in early March 2023, according to a news release from Joyland.

Another story from this week had Express Employment Professionals offer insight into trends about Lubbock's employers and employees. They noted there has been an increase in demand for better wages and benefits, leaving smaller businesses to compete with chains. The team discussed how employers could compete without matching $18 an hour, along with advice for jobseekers looking for their next career.

“You’ve got to have a good workplace, and cannot have a toxic environment,” said Gary Ball, owner of the Lubbock location. “You can’t have the old school 'time is money,' work-driven environment, where people don’t really engage in the workforce. You’ve got to have engagement, an internal culture.”

Moving into next week, I'm hoping to learn more about some newly opened businesses and track down some leads. One article, which should come out later next week, will look into the luxury real estate market and show off the top 10 most expensive homes for sale.

Please feel free to send me ideas if you know of an upcoming business, or one celebrating an anniversary.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com. 

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock area business news includes hydroponics, Joyland, job market

