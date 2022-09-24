Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’

The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405.

WSDOT says the decision for the full closure was made “due to the extreme traffic conditions created by the closure of the I-90 mainline on Mercer Island” on Friday.

As of Saturday afternoon, drivers coming from the Eastside and Mercer Island will need to use Interstate 405 or the state Route 520 toll bridge if they need to travel west of Lake Washington.

The West Mercer Way on-ramp to I-90, Bellevue Way Southeast direct-access ramp, southbound I-405 direct-access ramp to I-90 and westbound I-90 high-occupancy vehicle lane at the I-405 interchange were all closed by WSDOT crews on Saturday afternoon.

Signage on the bridge was also updated to say “WB I-90 Bridge Closed” and/or “No Access to Seattle.”

To relieve some of the congestion caused by the expansion joint repair on WB I-90 we have/are:

•Closed the W Mercer Way on-ramp to I-90

•Updated signs to say: WB I-90 Bridge Closed and/or No Access to Seattle

•Closing the Bellevue Way SE direct access ramp

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/CSEpwqtigY — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 24, 2022

The westbound I-90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle will remain open for bicyclists, emergency vehicles and King County Metro vehicles.

WSDOT advises anyone heading to Seattle this weekend to allow extra travel time, especially those going to major events including the Washington Huskies and Seattle Seahawks games.

“Closures during large events are not ideal but in this case it can’t be avoided,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Shawn Wendt earlier this week.

Sound Transit is offering special services for the Seahawks game, adding additional routes between Lakewood or Everett to Lumen Field.

During the closure, WSDOT contractor crews are replacing a critical expansion joint that connects the Homer Hadley Bridge with the west side of the island.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.