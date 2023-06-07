Around Noon: Newry food business buys London sandwich company

Around Noon, a food company in County Down, has significantly expanded its business in Great Britain by buying the London-based Soho Sandwich Company.

The Newry-based company makes on-the-go convenience food, like sandwiches, salads and sushi.

The deal will almost double annual turnover to £80m.

It will also add a second production facility in the south of England with 300 additional staff.

Company chairman Howard Farquhar said the deal will enable the business to grow closer to its £100m revenue target.

The Soho Sandwich Company has been operating for more than 20 years and manufactures and distributes more than 15 million sandwiches a year.

It will continue to operate under its own brand within the Around Noon Group and will also continue to be managed by its existing managing director Daniel Silverston.

Gareth Chambers, the chief executive of Around Noon Foods, said the Soho Sandwich Company had "a strong reputation for quality, excellence and innovation".

"This represents a fantastic opportunity for all involved due to the incredible alignment in terms of our values and core purpose," he said.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.