The natural world around us in South Florida teems with an astounding variety of multicolored life, but we rarely take the time to see much of it.

Take the butterflies, for instance: Monarchs and atalas flit all over the island's gardens, as do other species drawn by native plants such as the Florida firebush. But spotting them means being alert to a flash of shimmering color, something exceptional that catches the eye.

And colorful also applies to the Halloween pennant dragonfly, which is native to the Eastern U.S. The male of the species is orange and black, and when its wings wave in the wind, pennant-style, it looks like it's inviting you in to a costume store to find something to wear for the trick-or-treat party.

A monarch butterfly caterpillar, seen July 19 in Bradley Park.

Not all these insects are benign. Our photographer found a Sri Lankan weevil on a car windshield. These insects are destructive pests that pose a particular threat to ornamental, fruit and vegetable plants, the University of Florida Extension Service says. But it, too, is striking to look at, with its ash-and-black coloration making it stand out.

All of this by way of reminding us how much activity is going on around us as we follow our own human paths into the stores and restaurants, parking lots and our homes. The next time you're out, take a moment to see whether you can spot one of the millions of unseen residents who also call Palm Beach home.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: All around Palm Beach, insect life is thriving