Around Town: Children enjoy a Princess Ball in Holland

HOLLAND — "While studying psychology at Hope College, Olivia Grace told everyone she was majoring in princess."

That was the lead to a feature on Grace written by The Sentinel in 2019. Four years later, she brought delight to dozens of children at Holland Civic Center during a Princess Ball on Sunday, Aug. 20.

She was joined by other members of Olivia Grace and Co. — Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Tiana, Snow White, Elsa, Anna. The event was further proof of Grace's dedication to bringing joy to the lakeshore community.

The day she graduated from Hope College, Grace moved to Florida to pursue her dream.

“I was actually chosen by Disney after my first audition, which is unheard of," she told The Sentinel in 2019. "I’ve always loved princesses and being able to create magic.”

In 2016, Grace hung up her Little Mermaid costume and moved back to Michigan to open her entertainment company.

“It took a lot of designing and working with seamstresses, but we officially launched in February 2018," she said.

In less than a year, Grace secured partnerships with the Amway Grand Plaza, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Tulip Time — she even created Lida the Tulip Princess, who debuted during Tulip Time 2018.

In 2019, she launched her own Magic Foundation, which benefitted from Sunday's event.

“It was put into place to help fund those events that are maybe charity events or families that otherwise couldn’t afford a princess party," Grace said. "I’m really excited to have this foundation, so we can start making magic where it’s needed most. That’s been my passion since the beginning.”

Olivia Grace and Co. has upcoming events at John Ball Zoo (Sept. 9), Gull Meadow Farms (Sept. 16-17), Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo (Sept. 23-24), the Bavarian Inn (Oct. 1) and Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan (Oct. 7).

Learn more at facebook.com/oliviagracecompany.

