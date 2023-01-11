Around two dozen migrants land Tuesday on Fort Lauderdale beach, police say

Around two dozen migrants landed on a Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police were notified of a migrant landing in the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, police spokeswoman Casey Liening told the Miami Herald. Based on preliminary information, officers believe that about 25 migrants came ashore, she said.

“We currently have several [migrants] detained and have located the boat,” Liening said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is on scene.

News about the landing was first reported by WSVN 7 News.

This developing story will be updated as more information is available.