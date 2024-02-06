Around the United States in 50 marathons

Feb. 6—THOMASVILLE- Residents of Thomasville may have recently seen a YMCA-wrapped bus sitting in the parking lot at the Remington YMCA. However, this is not a new addition to the Y, but the transportation for Ranjeet Singh, who is running a marathon in all 50 states on behalf of the Granite, New Hampshire YMCA.

Singh began running marathons years ago in honor of his sister-in-law who was diagnosed with breast cancer. He then dedicated himself to training for an Iron Man to honor his late mother, who passed 10 years ago. Although Singh knew how to run long distances and bike, he had no formal training in swimming.

Singh refused to give up and was determined to learn to swim. As an adult, he was unsure where to turn for swim lessons. However, his long-standing relationship with the YMCA proved invaluable once again, as they offered him one-on-one lessons with an instructor.

"I told them I was going to do the Iron Man to honor my mother, but I don't know how to swim," Singh said. "I started learning from the YMCA after I had already registered for the Iron Man."

Singh explained learning to swim as an adult was tough. He was unable to sleep, fearing he wouldn't learn in time to compete in the Iron Man.

"If I'm a kid, I can learn fast," Singh said. "Learning as a grownup was not easy."

Singh said his swim instructor Sam was patient, teaching him the strokes and breathing techniques. While the lessons were progressing, Singh said they were not working in the way he wanted.

"I wanted to see something immediately," Singh explained. "But, Sam thought I should go and practice in a real lake."

Singh went and joined a group of other YMCA swimmers who were enjoying a day at the lake. Singh quickly found that he could not hold his breath long enough and was sinking. He began to cry and feel frustrated as nothing he had been practicing was working. Not one to be deterred, he returned to the YMCA every day.

"It was very emotional because I was doing this for my mom," he said. "Sam was confident, though, and told me to trust him."

Sam and Singh began to work morning and night, with Singh practicing during his free time. With less than one month before the Iron Man, Singh caught on and learned to swim.

"I started swimming laps and learning to breathe out without getting tired," he said. "I was so happy. I told the YMCA I could never forget this."

To show his gratitude and help others across the country learn the power and possibilities of the YMCA, Singh is now running 50 marathons on behalf of the organization.

This weekend, Singh will run his 18th marathon in Tallahassee, Florida, before heading off to Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas for three more marathons.

Due to the fact Tallahassee does not have a YMCA organization, Singh had to stay at the Remington YMCA. However, there's no doubt in Singh's mind that it was all part of a bigger plan, as he said CEO Tom Everett has been one of the most welcoming hosts he's had thus far on his journey across the United States.

"Tom welcomed me a lot and I just never expected that," Singh said. "Usually when I arrive at a YMCA, I just park and relax. Sometimes people aren't even there. This was my first time at a YMCA where someone actually came to me."

Everett joked that it was hard to miss Singh, as he doesn't see a customized YMCA RV every day.

"His hometown YMCA in New Hampshire did a really great job reaching out to us prior to his arrival," Everett said. "We (Ranjeet and I) were even able to communicate via email about what time he would arrive."

Singh said Everett and the community have made him feel right at home.

Everett explained one of the goals of the YMCA is to make everyone feel like family.

"It's an honor to have him come into the community for a few weeks and see another familiar face at the YMCA," Everett said. "The YMCA is a connectional organization. We now are able to welcome someone from another YMCA and learn from him, just like he learns from us."

Everett went on to say that the YMCA links people from all over the country, allowing individuals to share their stories in the United States and beyond.

"His story is inspiring and makes us feel like we have a role in all stages of life. It really speaks to the mission of the YMCA, which is to reach everyone in every community."

At the conclusion of Singh's 50 marathons, he hopes to rest before completing the big six marathons. He has completed the three in the U.S., which include the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, and Chicago Marathon. He now wants to travel abroad and complete the Tokyo Marathon, Berlin Marathon, and London Marathon, where the YMCA all began in 1844.

To follow along on Singh's journey in both the U.S. and abroad, visit www.graniteymca.org/ranjeet.