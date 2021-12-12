Around Wayne: Woman Took Out $100K In Loans With Stolen ID: Cops

WAYNE, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Wayne.

Wayne Woman Stole Identity, Took Out $100K In Loans: Police

The woman was charged with six counts each for theft by deception, forgery and wrongful impersonation.

Entenmann's Bakery Outlet Closes Permanently In Wayne

The closure leaves one Entenmann's store left in New Jersey.

Woman's 'Toys For Tots' Heist Begins In Wayne Police Lobby: Cops

The women stole 10 items from the Toys for Tots donation bin, police said.

St. Joseph's Health Limits Hospital Visits Amid COVID Concerns

Patient volume continues to remain steady with slight upticks, according to St. Joseph's Health.

35 New COVID Cases In 4 Days Reported At Wayne Schools

The development came weeks after Wayne Public Schools saw progress in reducing coronavirus cases.

With COVID On The Rise, How Are Hospital Capacities Near Wayne?

NJ hit its highest number of suspected or confirmed COVID hospitalizations since April 30. Here's how hospitals in the Wayne area are doing.

Land Rover Stolen Just Outside Wayne: Police

A passenger got out of an SUV that drove up and then walked into the Land Rover and drove away, according to police.

Wayne Valley Assistant Principal Wins Prestigious NJ Award

The New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association named Scott Wisniewski its Visionary Leader of the Year.

Wayne-Based Company Named Among Top 100 'Next Gen' Workplaces

Getinge, a medical-device company, has many of the workplace credentials that Gen Z seeks, according to RippleMatch's list.

Man Kidnapped, Raped Passaic Co. Girl He Met Online: Prosecutor

The man traveled from Long Island and took her to a remote location, according to authorities.

No Charges For Officer After Fatal Crash During Passaic Co. Chase

A Wyckoff man crashed into a civilian vehicle while a Clifton officer pursued him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

