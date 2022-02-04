Around West Orange: Property Taxes + COVID Lockdowns + Book Ban

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Patch reviews last week’s top stories in Essex County (click headline to read article). Want more local news? Sign up for Patch email newsletters.

Coronavirus/Politics:

See How Every NJ Town Ranks For Property Taxes: New List

Big Gap Between Highest, Lowest Property Tax In Essex County: Map

NJ Senator Blasts COVID Lockdowns, Cites Controversial Study

Newark COVID Vaccine, Mask Mandates Will Continue, Mayor Says

NJ Will Restore 'Raided' COVID Fund; Immigration Activists Cheer

3 NJ Teachers, Union Leaders Concerned By Book Banning In Schools

Essex County Group, Others Sue EPA Over Trash Incinerator Standards

Other news in Essex County and New Jersey:



Concerns From Essex County Jewish Community Spur Town Hall

NJ Is Making Towns Replace Lead Pipes; Montclair Begins Process

First Black Athlete At West Orange High School May Be In This Old Photo

Newark March Planned For Anniversary Of MLK Assassination

NJ Congressman To Appear At Montclair Lunar New Year Event

Chronic Hypertension Is A Growing Threat For Pregnant Moms: Study

Look Inside: Essex County 4-BR House With Unique Features

