Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 29%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 29% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. But the last month did very little to improve the 58% share price decline over the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may still consider Aroundtown as a highly attractive investment with its 6.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Aroundtown as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Aroundtown's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Aroundtown's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 46%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 69% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 15% each year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 14% each year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Aroundtown's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Shares in Aroundtown are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Aroundtown maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Aroundtown (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

