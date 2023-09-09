Arp Tigers take down Carlisle Indians in Week 3 road win

TechCrunch

Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone to enjoy great success – like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us exclusively that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.