Arpin man pleads not guilty to trying to hire inmate to kill two corrections officers

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A 32-year-old Arpin man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he tried to hire someone to kill two Wood County corrections officers.

Jesse L. Hansen-Schumann faces two counts of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wood County inmate reported all Hansen-Schumann talked about while in the Wood County Jail on unrelated charges was killing two corrections officers. Hansen-Schumann told the other inmate if the other inmate would kill the two guards, then Hansen Schumann would kill the inmate's ex-wife, according to the complaint.

Hansen-Schumann told the other inmates they could get away with the homicides because the other inmate had no reason to kill the two officers and Hansen-Schumann had no reason to kill the inmate's ex-wife, according to the complaint.

Hansen-Schumann filed 44 grievances or appeals during a little more than a year he had been in jail, according to the complaint. Many of the grievances said the two corrections officers were involved in or responsible for things that led to his filing the grievances. Hansen-Schumann said the two corrections officers were making up lies to unjustly discipline him.

Hansen-Schumann constantly talked about catching and assaulting one of the corrections officers in the jail camera's blind spot during a cell check, according to the complaint.

If convicted of the solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide charges, Hansen Schumann faces a maximum 25 years in prison, plus 12 additional years for being a repeat offender. Hansen-Schumann was convicted in 2022 of threatening a judge, prosecutor or member of law enforcement.

Hansen-Schumann is being held on a $100,000 cash bail.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Arpin man pleads not guilty to trying to hire inmate to kill officers