Can Arqule Stock Continue Rocketing Higher?

It isn't unusual for oncology stocks to double in a single day after a company announces clinical trial results. Arqule (NASDAQ: ARQL) stands out among its peers because it notched a 67% gain after reporting a partial remission for just one leukemia patient.

Have investors, who have been encouraged by surging global oncology sales, lost their collective minds, or does it really look like Arqule has a winner on its hands? Let's weigh the potential in this company's pipeline against the risk of failure to find out.

A sign of success?

During the fourth-quarter earnings call, Arqule CEO Paolo Pucci shared an interesting update regarding an early dose-escalation trial with a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor called ARQ 531. A relapsed leukemia patient who failed treatment with another BTK inhibitor called Calquence showed a partial response during a dose escalation study with ARQ 531.

ARQ 531's success where Calquence failed is important because around 80% of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients eventually develop a resistance to drugs like Calquence and mega-blockbuster Imbruvica. Imbruvica is a BTK inhibitor that binds to its target irreversibly, while ARQ 531 is able to let go. The anecdotal result makes it look like Arqule's candidate could make a difference for this large, underserved patient population.

AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson market Imbruvica as partners and last year, the pair reported a combined $6.2 billion in sales of the drug. Roughly four-fifths of patients treated with Imbruvica eventually develop a resistance mutation that doesn't seem to stop ARQ 531, and continued success could open up a huge opportunity for Arqule.

Despite its recent run-up, Arqule's market cap has only swelled to a relatively modest $544 million at recent prices, which seems inexpensive considering the company's pipeline. If ARQ 531 shows further signs of success without any further safety concerns, this stock could rocket much higher.

Hopefully, Arqule won't need a fallback, but it has a few in various stages. ARQ 531 is one of five clinical-stage drugs that this precommercial-stage company is developing right now. The company's most advanced asset, derazantinib, is in a pivotal study sponsored by a collaboration partner as a potential treatment for a small percentage of liver cancer patients. Also, miransertib is in a pivotal study as a potential treatment for rare overgrowth syndromes.

