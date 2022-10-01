Arraignment in Columbia Falls homicide case continued

Oct. 1—The arraignment of accused killer Zain Alexander Ray Glass was delayed this week after his defense attorney requested additional time to secure a fitness evaluation for the 22-year-old.

Glass faces a deliberate homicide charge in Flathead County District Court for the stabbing death of Luke Davis on Sept. 20. He remains in county jail with bail set at $500,000.

Authorities arrested Glass in the yard of a Columbia Falls home where the stabbing occurred, according to court documents. Columbia Falls Police officers, the first on the scene, allegedly found Glass holding a knife.

"It was an accident," Glass later told detectives, according to court documents.

Police arrived at the behest of Glass' sister, who told deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that the stabbing occurred after she and the victim argued in her bedroom. When Davis left the room, he ran into Glass standing in the hallway, she said, according to court documents. Glass stabbed Davis multiple times, she said.

Officers described Davis as suffering "a knife wound of the abdomen" when they arrived, according to court documents. First responders took him to Logan Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Glass was expected to be arraigned before District Judge Robert Allison on Sept. 29. Two days prior, attorney Dianne Rice filed a motion to continue the hearing in the hopes of determining whether Glass was fit to proceed before entering a plea in the case. The motion was unopposed.

Allison, on Sept. 28, agreed with the continuance and scheduled a status hearing on the case for Nov. 3.

Glass, who briefly appeared in the courtroom on Sept. 29, remained listed as an inmate in the county jail as of Sept. 30.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.