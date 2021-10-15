Arraignment for defendant in killing of Patricia Alatorre postponed

Ishani Desai, The Bakersfield Californian
1 min read

Oct. 15—A Kern County judge on Thursday postponed the arraignment of Armando Cruz, indicted in the rape and murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, until Nov. 4.

Cruz, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, stood out from the other 10 inmates all dressed in gray and brown waiting to be arraigned.

A trial date was to be determined by Judge Michael G. Bush on Thursday; however, the defense attorney asked for a 30-day postponement because the family was unsure how to proceed.

The prosecution said that time was too long and requested a week until the arraignment. Bush gave both sides 15 business days to meet again and determine a trial date.

Alatorre was reported as a runaway on July 2, 2020. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the body of an unidentified female wrapped in a sleeping bag the next day, which matches the details Cruz explained to the Bakersfield Police Department regarding how he disposed of a girl's body, according to BPD reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

