Arraignment delayed in cop assault case

Jun. 15—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of punching an officer in the eye with a belt wrapped around his fist last month is still trying to find an attorney, he told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent on Thursday.

Brian R. Helms, 38, is facing a first-degree assault charge after police said he struck the officer in the face, causing heavy bleeding and chipping the officer's tooth, court records show.

While indicted last month, Helms's arraignment had already been delayed once after he said he would retain a private attorney for the case.

At Thursday's hearing, Helms — who appeared via video link from the Boyd County Detention Center — said he still needed another week or two in order to find a lawyer.

Judge John Vincent said he would set the arraignment for June 29. If Helms doesn't get an attorney by then, Vincent said he'll set a hearing to determine if he could represent himself.

"I wouldn't advise that," Vincent said.