Arraignment in Othello manslaughter case delayed

Cheryl Schweizer, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·2 min read

Mar. 16—RITZVILLE — The arraignment of an Othello man charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 4-year-old son has been postponed one week.

Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, was scheduled to enter a plea in Adams County Superior Court Monday, but the hearing was continued until 10 a.m. March 22, said Haley Roybal, chief deputy clerk for the Adams County Clerk's Office. Bail remains at $50,000, and Tapia-Perez is still in the Adams County Jail.

Tapia-Perez was charged March 3 in the death of his son, which occurred Feb. 27.

Tapia-Perez allegedly was handling a gun he said he purchased recently when it fired, striking the child in the head. The child died later that day.

Tapia-Perez went to the home of the boy's mother, Perla Arteaga-Ochoa, to pick up his three children, according to the statement of probable cause filed with the superior court. He was sitting in his car, looking at the weapon, which allegedly was stolen when he bought it, when it went off.

The boy had run outside when he saw his dad drive up and was standing beside the driver's door. The bullet broke the window and struck the child in the head. Tapia-Perez told Othello police he didn't know the boy was standing beside the door.

Family and friends of Aretaga-Ochoa started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral and medical expenses. As of Monday it had $5,585. People can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/2ao3fgdh6o?qid=effd27eb6f71f8c7c7412d0f51e62496.

Tapia-Perez told police he was unfamiliar with firearms, according to the probable cause statement.

Othello police detective Jaime Mendoza said he consulted U.S. Border Patrol agents, who said there was no record of Tapia-Perez legally entering the county. Tapia-Perez told police he had come to the United States at five years of age and is not a U.S. citizen.

