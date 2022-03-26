Arraignment postponed for suspect in Pullman cold case

Mar. 26—The 47-year-old man charged for a series of home invasions and sexual assaults that occurred nearly two decades ago appeared in Whitman County Superior Court for his arraignment Friday morning, where his lawyer asked for more time to review the case.

Kenneth Downing, of Elk, Wash., was arrested last week in Spokane by the Spokane Police Department at the request of the Pullman Police Department, who used DNA evidence collected at the scene of the crimes that occurred in 2003 and 2004 to later identify a link with Downing.

Downing was charged with four counts of first-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, all felonies. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

At his first court appearance March 18, Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey imposed a $5 million bond or $500,000 cash bail and appointed public defender Steve Martonick to represent him.

On Friday, Martonick asked Libey for more time to review the 13 charges brought against his client before the arraignment. Downing's arraignment is now scheduled for April 1 at 9 a.m.

Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau also asked that identifying information about the victims of the crime, such as birth dates and addresses, be redacted from information shared with the defendant.

Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.