Arraignment scheduled in murder indictment

Aug. 20—An arraignment hearing is scheduled for a Rockwall man, indicted alongside a Royse City woman in connection with the death last fall of a Hunt County teenager.

Damien Christian Osborn, 19, was charged on one count of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, after previously receiving an indictment on a separate charge of aggravated assault.

An arraignment hearing on both counts is scheduled today, Friday, in the 196th District Court.

Osborn was indicted on both indictments in February by the Hunt County grand jury and the murder charge was made public following Osborn being placed in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center and being served with the indictment on July 9. He remained in custody at the jail Tuesday, being held in lieu of a total of $1 million bond.

Lauren Brooke Bohme was indicted in February on a charge of capital murder and has pleaded not guilty. A hearing on discovery evidence is scheduled September 10 in the 196th District Court.

Bohme, 19, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bond.

Bohme was taken into custody in Colorado in mid-January by the United States Marshal's Service.

Both Osborn's and Bohme's indictments allege they caused the death of a John Doe, identified as Rincon by the Greenville Police Department, on Sept. 30, 2020 by stabbing him with a knife, while in the course of committing or attempting to commit a burglary of a habitation.

The initial aggravated assault indictment filed against Osborn alleged he used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on Sept. 30, 2020. Osborn was also arrested alongside Bohme in Colorado, but was not immediately booked into the Hunt County jail.

Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, and was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Story continues

Warrants had also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bohme had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.

Capital murder is punishable upon conviction by the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Murder is punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.