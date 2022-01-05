Arraignment set for Cochran in murder case

Jan. 5—A Daniels woman who is serving a sentence in federal prison for operating a $2.5 million Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Raleigh County Circuit Court for a first-degree murder charge in the February 2019 death of her husband.

Natalie Cochran, 40, is expected to attend the hearing remotely from Federal Correctional Institute-Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., where she has been serving an 11-year sentence since May 1 after pleading guilty in 2020 to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.

Following a lengthy investigation by West Virginia State Police investigators Lt. Timothy Bledsoe and Bob Hinzman, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield brought a state charge against Cochran in December accusing her of murdering 38-year-old Michael Cochran, Natalie's high school sweetheart.

The couple had two children together.

Michael Cochran passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House. He had become seriously ill at home on Feb. 6, 2019, after he had made plans to investigate the reason that his mother and stepfather had not seen returns on their investments in a business that he and his wife ran and was later found to have been fraudulent.

Hatfield did not issue a criminal complaint with a narrative that details the charge against the defendant. Instead, he presented evidence to special grand jurors. The evidence presented to grand jurors is not made public prior to trial.

During the arraignment, Cochran may offer a plea of "guilty" or "not guilty" to the charge, and Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside will set a trial date.

Cochran has had at least three public defenders.

Beckley attorney Michael Froble of Froble Law Firm had been appointed to represent Cochran, but he recused himself, citing a potential conflict of interest because he had attended church with the Cochrans.

The defendant's current court-appointed attorney is Matthew Victor of Victor, Victor and Helgoe, a Charleston law firm.

Victor has defended other cases in Raleigh County. In 2018, he defended murderer and domestic abuser Dwayne Michael Lane for burning to death his girlfriend, victim Belinda Cox, in 2017.

During the Wednesday hearing, Cochran may request that Judge Burnside grant a speedy trial, which is her Constitutional right, or she may ask, through her attorney, for a later court date in order to give her counsel additional time to prepare for her defense.

Depending on Burnside's decision, the trial could start as early as May or as late as August this year.

The Cochrans were owners of two fictitious businesses, which Natalie used to entice investors, including her parents and Michael's mother and stepfather, in 2018 and 2019.

The Cochrans lived lavishly on their investors' funds, according to statements made at Natalie's sentencing hearing.

Hatfield said in December that there is no evidence that Michael was part of the Ponzi scheme. He said Michael had apparently believed in the beginning that the companies were legitimately bringing in funds. Investigators allege he had started to become suspicious on the day he became ill, Feb. 6.

He spent a lengthy period of time at home with his wife, a former pharmacist, who was allegedly providing medical care for him until he was taken to Raleigh General Hospital.

It is anticipated that victims of the Ponzi scheme will be called as state's witnesses, in order to establish a motive for Michael's alleged murder.

Cochran in 2019 told The Register-Herald that she did not kill Michael.

IN that interview, she said Michael had been hospitalized twice in the three months immediately prior to his death for an unidentified illness. He had a seizure, she said, five days before his Feb. 11 death, ultimately leading to his demise.

"The (rumor) that he died at home is incorrect," she said. "And the fact that people are saying he died with just me, that's incorrect.

"Somebody was at our house that whole time," she reported. "We had two first responders at the house within 20 minutes of his seizure.

"We had a physician's assistant and a state trooper at the house within 20 minutes of his fall."

Cochran said that attorney Chris Davis, the Cochrans' friend and neighbor, ultimately made arrangements for Michael Cochran to be taken to Raleigh General Hospital.

He was later transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center.

During Cochran's federal court sentencing hearing in March, Michael's family members alleged that she continued operating the Ponzi scheme from Michael's hospital room.

Michael died at Bowers Hospice House on Feb. 11, Natalie said. The state medical examiner initially ruled the manner of death to be "natural causes" but has since exhumed Michael's body and changed the manner to be listed as "undetermined."

Hatfield and police investigators have released little information about the state's case.

The hearing is at 3 p.m.