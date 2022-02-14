Arraignment waived in intoxication manslaughter case

Feb. 14—A Delta County man has waived his arraignment on an indictment alleging multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash just south of Greenville about a year ago.

The judge handling the case against Dylan Mark Owen wants to make sure the defendant is on hand for a hearing next month.

A Hunt County grand jury in December charged Owen, 23, of Cooper with two counts of alleged intoxication manslaughter and one count of alleged intoxication assault.

Owens' attorney waived an official arraignment Tuesday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken accepted the waiver, entered a plea of not guilty and set an interim hearing on discovery evidence for March 8. Aiken mandated that Owen appear at the hearing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident, which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27, 2021, on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to a third. Owen was later released on $250,000 bond.